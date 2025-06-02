Serbian outfit Vojvodina keen on signing Ghana and Partizan Belgrade forward Ibrahim Zubairu

Serbian top flight side Vojvodina have expressed keen interest in Ghanaian international attacker Ibrahim Zubairu, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The former King Faisal captain enjoyed an amazing season with fellow Serbian club Partizan Belgrade, racking up eleven goals and delivering four assists in 34 appearances.

Despite injury setbacks, the talented forward established himself as a key member of the Partizan Belgrade squad in the recently concluded campaign.

Partizan Belgrade, who are keen on strengthening their squad for the upcoming campaign has set sights on snapping up the 21-year-old Ghanaian attacker.

Having expressed interest in the forward, Vojvodina are expected to officially table an offer in their quest to secure the services of the Ghanaian striker.

Zubairu Ibrahim joined Partizan Belgrade last summer, signing a contract that will keep him at the club until 2028.