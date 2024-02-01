Serbian tactician Goran Stevanovic eyes return as Black Stars coach

Former Ghana coach Goran Stevanovic has thrown his hat into the ring, expressing a keen interest in becoming the next coach of the Black Stars.

This follows the dismissal of Chris Hughton and the entire technical team following Ghana's disappointing campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON),

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), currently on the hunt for a new coach, set February 2, 2024, as the deadline for the submission of coaching applications. Goran Stevanovic, a familiar face to Ghanaian football, has reportedly submitted his application, aiming for a second stint with the national team.

Stevanovic previously managed the Black Stars from 2011 to 2012, during which he guided the team to the semifinals of the continental showpiece.

Now, at 57 years old, the experienced tactician seeks redemption for both himself and the national team after their early exit from the recent AFCON.

The Serbian coach boasts an extensive coaching career, having led various clubs, including Cukaricki Partizan, Qingdao Jonoon, among others. His prior experience with the Black Stars could prove valuable in bringing stability and strategic direction to the team.

Ghana's disappointing AFCON 2023 campaign saw them bow out at the group stage, failing to secure a single victory in their group games. The team managed only two draws and suffered a defeat, finishing third in Group B behind Cape Verde and Egypt.

As the coaching application process unfolds, the Ghanaian football community awaits the Ghana FA's decision on the new head coach, with Goran Stevanovic emerging as a prominent contender for the crucial role.