Serge Zeze set to join Raja Casablanca After Asante Kotoko Exit

Ivorian midfielder Serge Eric Zeze is set to join Moroccan powerhouse Raja Casablanca, just days after his termination from Asante Kotoko.

Raja Club Athletic has agreed to let the former Asante Kotoko midfielder travel to Morocco for a full assessment.

Zeze, who won the Ghana Premier League Goal of the Season award last year, is currently in Abidjan and will soon travel to Casablanca to finalize his move.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko is looking ahead to the 2024/25 season with a significant squad overhaul underway.

The Porcupine Warriors have parted ways with eighteen players so far, with two more expected to leave. This follows a challenging season that saw the club finish in sixth place, without any silverware to show for their efforts.

As Kotoko prepare for the new season, they aim to rebuild their squad and improve their performance. The departure of Zeze and other key players marks a period of transition and an opportunity for the club to bring in fresh talent to bolster their ranks.