Serie A club Cagliari announce signing of young Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana

Serie A side Cagliari Calcio have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana on a permanent contract from Hellas Verona, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 20-year-old signs a deal that will run until June 2027 with an option for another year after turning down an approach from Bologna.

Sulemana will play under top Italian tactician Claudio Ranieri, who guided the Rossoblù club to make a return to Serie A, having been relegated after the 2021-22 season.

Cagliari paid around €4 million to acquire the services of the highly-rated defensive midfielder from Verona.

The talented youngster, after joining the Atalanta youth team, moved on to Verona U19 in July 2021 and was promoted to the first team a year later.

Sulemana began to show off his qualities in the Primavera 1 2021-22 championship, where he totalled 17 appearances, with 1 goal and 3 assists.

He made his debut in Serie A on October 9 last year against Salernitana, collecting 17 games in the season that has just ended, also playing a leading role in the relegation play-off victory against Spezia.

Sulemana made a total of 17 appearances in his debut season in the Italian top-flight for Verona.