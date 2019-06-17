Serie A returnees Lecce step up pursuit of Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah

Newly promoted Serie A side Lecce have intensified their pursuit of Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah ahead of the start next season.

The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Empoli has emerged a transfer target of the serie A returnees as manager Fabio Liverani seeks to boost him team with some experience.

Acquah has been in Italy since 2011, where he played for Palermo and Parma before moving to Germany in 2013 to join Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim.

The 27-year old returned to Italy in 2015 to play for Sampdoria on loan before finally making the move to Torino.

Last season he was shipped out on loan to Empoli, where he played 28 serie A games scoring twice as the Gli Azzuris suffered relegation.

The 29 times capped Ghana international is currently with the Black Stars team in the United Arab Emirates preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.

He is expected to make a decision over his future after the nations cup in Egypt.