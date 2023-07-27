GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
‘Serve Kotoko with a good heart’ – Asante Kotoko legend Osei Kofi tells players

Published on: 27 July 2023
‘Serve Kotoko with a good heart’ – Asante Kotoko legend Osei Kofi tells players
Rev. Osei Kofi

Asante Kotoko great, Rev. Osei Kofi has admonished the current squad of the club give their all on the pitch whenever they are given the opportunity.

Osei Kofi believes the spiritual backing the club enjoys makes it dangerous for one to put up half-hearted performances when they decide to play or work for the club.

“I am advising the current players that the spirit behind Asante Kotoko is bigger than Kumasi or any individual. So, if you want to work at the club, do it out of a good heart. Kotoko have God's backing”, Osei Kofi said.

‘The Wizard Dribbler’ as he was nicknamed added: “I still can’t explain how I scored three goals against BA United in this city (Kumasi). People ask me, Osei, do you have four legs and I tell them it’s just the two I walk around with. So, there is spirit that backs Kotoko. If you follow and love Kotoko, do it with a good heart but you will suffer if you do it with bad intentions.”

The Porcupine Warriors finished in 4th position in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season after failing to defend their title, and have reappointed Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as their new head coach as they aim to reclaim their title next season.

By Suleman Asante

