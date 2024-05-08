Seth Osei Wire: Bechem United assistant coach blames underperformance on player sales

Seth Osei Wire, the assistant coach of Bechem United, has attributed the team's underperformance in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season to player sales.

Currently occupying the seventh position on the league table with 41 points after 28 games, Bechem United had initially aimed to secure the league title.

However, the departure of key players has led to a reevaluation of their goals, with Wire now targeting a top-four finish by the end of the season.

"Our target was to win the Ghana Premier League this season but it appears our aim has taken a nosedive. We sold two of our players and I think that caused us. We are hoping to finish in the top-four at the end of the season," Wire explained.

The absence of influential players like Hafiz Konkoni, who moved to Tanzanian club Young Africans, and Augustine Okrah, who departed Bechem United at the end of the first round of the league, has impacted the team's performance. Despite these setbacks, Wire remains optimistic about their prospects for the remainder of the campaign.

Bechem United still has one outstanding game against Dreams FC, providing them with an opportunity to collect vital points towards achieving their revised target. Additionally, the team's participation in the upcoming FA Cup semifinals will offer a chance to regroup and strategise for the league's final stretch.

As they aim to bounce back from recent challenges, Wire and the Bechem United coaching staff are focused on maximizing the potential of the current squad and finishing the season on a positive note.