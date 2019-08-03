Seth Owusu dominates newspaper headlines after impressive display for 1º de Agosto in Angola Cup win over Desportivo

Ghanaian defender Seth Owusu has been hogging the headlines in Angola following his brilliant display for Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto in their Super Cup first leg win over Desportivo da Huila.

The former Hearts of Oak defender played a key role in the game as De Agosto took a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Owusu was also a rock in defense, rendering the attack of Desportivo Da Huila non effective.

Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto will host the same opponents in Monday in the return leg.

Seth Owusu will be expected to star again, as they take the slim advantage to the Estadio Novembre 11.

Desportivo 1º de Agosto are the champions of Angola and look set to start the defence of their title after a very good preseason.