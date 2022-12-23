Seth Paintsil reacts to Joseph Paintsil shock omission from Ghana's World Cup squad 

Seth Paintsil, the senior brother of Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil says he was disappointed when his younger brother was excluded from Ghana's final squad for the World Cup.

Joseph Paintsil was among the top-performing players prior to the World Cup for his club Genk.

The 24-year-old made Ghana's provisional 55-man squad but was unable to make the final 26-man list for the tournament.

Reacting for the first time after Joseph Paintsil's shock omission, he said, “I was disappointed Joseph Paintsil was not part of Ghana Black stars world cup squad.

“My brother was in fantastic form this season scoring goals and assisting for his club KRC GENK in Belgium league but It was unfortunately he couldn't make it to the final Ghana 26-man squad to the FIFA world cup,” Seth Paintsil said in an interview with Original FM on the Super Sports Show.

Joseph Paintsil continued with his impressive form as he scored the winning goal as Genk defeat arch-rivals Anderlecht 1-0 to progress to the Belgian Cup quarter-finals.