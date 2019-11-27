Setup of Premier League Management Committee was Kurt’s idea- Tamimu

The acting Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association, Tamimu Issah has disclosed that the newly created Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) is a brainchild of new FA boss Kurt Okraku’s. He says it was part of the president’s manifesto before he was elected into office.

The Premier League Management Committee is expected to do the job of the now defunct Premier League Board.

According to Tamimu, the setting up of the Premier League Management Committee is part of the process to ensure the league is run by an autonomous body.

“Setting up of the League Management Team is one of President Kurt Okraku’s manifesto promises which the council agreed with it. The new PLB members have a one year mandate. This is a step in achieving the wish to have an autonomous league”, he told Happy FM.

The setup of the Premier League Management Committee comprises of two members from the Executive Council, five representatives from the Premier League clubs. The Committee is chaired by former FA boss Lepowura MND Jawula. He will be deputized by marketing luminary Jesse Agyapong.

Alhaji Braimah Akanbi, John Ansah, Francis Adjei Yeboah, Delali Senaya and Linda Ansong have all been nominated ontothe new Premier League Management Committee which will serve a one-year term.

Meanwhile, Tamimu also confirmed that the Executive Council has proposed the introduction of penalty kicks after every drawn game in the league which is yet to be approved and adopted.

“The Executive Council will have a further discussion on the decision to have penalty kicks after a draw game. In the coming days, the Council will make a decision as to whether it will be immediate and the modalities involved.

“The Executive Council will consider it and look at the feasibility and how it will be done but some of these decisions must be approved by congress which, will cut across all the other leagues including the women’s league and the lower divisions”, he added.