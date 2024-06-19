Seven players leave Asante Kotoko after mutual termination of contracts

Asante Kotoko have announced the departure of seven players following the mutual termination of their contracts.

This comes a day after the Porcupine Warriors had released eleven players including captain Danlad Ibrahim.

Samuel Asamoah, Nanabayin Amoah, Isahaku Fiseini and Rocky Dwamena all agreed to part ways with the Ghanaian giants after the just-ended campaign.

Also leaving the club are Richmond Opoku, Julius Ofori and Ziggy Shadrack Addo.

The former Ghana Premier League champions are undertaking a massive clean out with 18 players leaving the club following a torrid campaign last season.

The Porcupine Warriors finished the season in sixth players, ending the campaign without a trophy.

Despite the huge number of players leaving, the Reds are already in talks with new players over a potential move in the transfer window.

Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is top of the list for the Ghanaian heavyweights.