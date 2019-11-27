Several English Premier League clubs interested in Ghanaian sensation Mohammed Salisu

Several English Premier League clubs are interested in Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Everton, Newcastle United, Norwich and Southampton are interested in the talented Ghanaian.

The 20-year-old has emerged strongly on the radar of English giants Manchester United following his breathtaking performances in the La Liga.

The youngster's £10million release clause is tempting the Old Trafford hierarchy and are considering making a move.

United's scouts have extensively reported on the Ghanaian since he broke into Valladolid's first team in 2018 and are hoping to complete a deal in the summer.

Valladolid rate him highly so it is unlikely that they will allow him to leave mid-season.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer's side are not the only English team rumoured to be interested in the centre-back.

Everton, Newcastle, Southampton and Norwich City are also reportedly tracking the youngster.

Salisu has made 14 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring once.