Published on: 25 November 2019
Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi denies interest in defender Mohammed Salisu
VALLADOLID, SPAIN - JANUARY 15: Mohammed Salisu of Real looks on during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between Real Valladolid and Getafe CF at Jose Zorrilla on January 15, 2019 in Valladolid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Sevilla's Sporting Director Ramon Rodriguez has denied the club has interest in Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu. 

The high flying Real Valladolid defender popped up on the radar of the Spanish giants ahead of their clash in La Liga on Sunday.

However, Ramon Rodriguez, who is popularly known as Monchi disclosed the club has not contacted Valladolid for Salisu.

"Miguel Ángel (sports director of the Pucelano team) knows how we work. Today we do not do individual, but global, follow-ups, so there is nothing like that, “said Monchi.

"He was a partner in many battles, most won and enjoyed. Everything good that could happen to me is a joy.”

"I think his numbers support him , beyond what I can say. He ascended with the team in the Second Division. Last year he achieved permanence and, this year, the team is in the middle of the table with a very exciting project.”

Mohammed Salisu was a rock again at the back as the Whites and Violets narrowly lost to Sevilla on Saturday in the La Liga.

