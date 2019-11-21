Sevilla to approach Mohammed Salisu ahead of Real Valladolid visit

Spanish giants Sevilla will make an approach for Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu when the team travels to play Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday.

The Los Nervionenses side have been monitoring the 20-year old defender and would use the opportunity to make a move for the player when the two sides meet this weekend.

Sevilla are interested in signing Salisu as replacement for Carriço, when has been injured for some time leaving the club handicapped in the defensive department.

Ramon Rodriguez, who is sporting director of Sevilla could meet his opposite number, Miguel Ángel Gómez, with whom he has a good relationship to discuss the future of the defender.

Salisu has been in sensational form for the Whites and Violets this season, playing 13 La Liga games in the current campaign.

His outstanding displays is not surprising to Miguel Gomez, who said," Not in young age. He was in the African academy and we bought it for 50,000 euros," he told Abc.

"Many teams and foreign clubs come to see it every end It is pure talent. It is normal that there are so many people following him because he has a brutal capacity. In addition to genetics, he has a high capacity to learn. It does not surprise me what is moving around him."