Seydou Keita explores business partnership with Algeria to boost Intra-African Trade

Malian football legend Seydou Keita is in talks with Algerian officials over a potential business partnership aimed at strengthening trade between the two neighbouring countries.

The former FC Barcelona midfielder, who won two UEFA Champions League titles under Pep Guardiola, has successfully transitioned into entrepreneurship since retiring from football.

Keita’s recent visit to Algeria was part of efforts to enhance economic ties between Algeria and West African nations, including Mali. According to DZfoot, he toured the facilities of the Compagnie des Conserves de Viandes d’AlgÃ©rie, a subsidiary of the Bellat Group, to explore a potential commercial partnership.

The discussions focused on facilitating the export of Algerian agri-food products to Mali and other Sahel countries, promoting intra-African trade while expanding Algeria’s footprint in West African markets.

Since retiring, Keita has made significant investments in the agro-industrial sector, including a â‚¬15 million industrial complex in Mali in 2023. His business interests align with Algeria’s growing agri-food sector, positioning both parties for a mutually beneficial partnership.

While no official deal has been announced, Keita’s visit is seen as a step towards formalizing a collaboration between the Bellat Group and his company. Such an agreement would not only boost Algeria’s economic presence in West Africa but also create new trade opportunities for both nations.

The former Mali captain continues to apply his leadership skills beyond football, now fostering economic ties across the continent.