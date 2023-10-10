Seydou Zerbo expresses gratitude to Asante Kotoko management as arrears payment resolves dispute

Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo who had previously threatened legal action against Asante Kotoko over outstanding salary for his service at the club, has now officially confirmed the receipt of his overdue salary.

After several months of negotiations and discussions, Asante Kotoko has disbursed a total of USD $9,000 to Seydou Zerbo, equivalent to three months' worth of salary successfully addressing a longstanding monetary dispute with former coach Zerbo.

Upon verifying the payment in his account, Zerbo expressed his satisfaction with the resolution and conveyed his appreciation to the Porcupine Warriors.

He stated, "I have now received all my monies. They have paid my salary for three months. I have checked my account, and the money is in there." Seydou Zerbo shared these remarks during an interview with Kumasi-based Fox FM, as reported by Ghanasportspage.com.

With this successful resolution, Zerbo emphasised that there were no lingering issues, expressing his gratitude to the management of Asante Kotoko for fulfilling their financial obligations to him. He also extended his well wishes to the club and its passionate fans.

“Now there is no issue again and I want to thank the management of the team for paying what is due me. I wish the club all the best and for the fans I say big thank you,” he added.

The veteran coach was dismissed in the middle of last season after succumbing to a 2-0 home defeat to Medeama SC who went on to win the Ghana Premier League title.

Kotoko have now reunited with Prosper Narteh Ogum who got his first win in his second stint on Monday when the Porcupine Warriors defeated Accra Lions.