Seydou Zerbo's appointment as Asante Kotoko coach is gross disrespect to local coaches - top journalist Opoku Afriyie fumes

Top Ghanaian journalist Richmond Opoku Afriyie has lashed out at Asante Kotoko's decision to appoint Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo, insisting it's smacks of gross disrespect to indigenous coaches in the powerful West African nation.

Opoku Afriyie, who is famed for his immense promotion of the domestic football in Ghana, insists the new Kotoko coach is substandard and does not deserve to be in charge of the African giants.

Seydou Zerbo will face disciplinary proceedings after he claimed in a sensational tirade that Aduana Stars manipulate home matches in the league.

Incensed by the claim of the Asante Kotoko gaffer, highly-rated Ghanaian journalist Richmond Opoku Afriyie, nicknamed 'Pkay' has berated the 59-year-old, insisting he is not fit to coach the powerful Ghanaian side.

"This coach (Seydou Zerbo) wants to tell the whole that the performance of Aduana Stars is not credible and do not deserve to be on top of the league table. He is questioning why Aduana Stars is on top of the league," he fumed on Kumasi-based Adehye FM

"Now let me tell you something. The appointment of coach Seydou Zerbo is a gross disrespect to Ghanaian coaches.

"Let me reiterate that the appointment of Seydou Zerbo as Asante Kotoko coach is a gross disrespect to Ghanaian coaches.

"Let me inform Seydou Zerbo that he comes nowhere close to Paa Kwesi Fabin when it comes to coaching. He does not measure up to Paa Kwesi in every shape or form. He is just weak and a poor coach.

"I don't even know why he was appointed to be coach of Kotoko in the first place. What are his principles? What are his pattern of play for Asante Kotoko? What change has he brought to this Kotoko team? Absolutely zilch!

"Paa Kwesi has turned the fortunes of Aduana Stars. We can't same for the man who is now accusing the club of match-fixing without any basis.

"How do you leave out Ghanaian coaches and hire a Burkinabe who has no idea of what he is doing on the touchlines. What has he added to the game? Yet he get the guts to question why Aduana Stars is on top.

"Asante Kotoko (yesterday) played nothing, absolutely nothing on the pitch. It was a certain Frederick Asare (goalkeeper) who saved Asante Kotoko on the day. It is that boy who saved Kotoko.

"This man (Seydou Zerbo) knows nothing about coaching. So a club like Asante Kotoko can hire such a coach? This is unbelievable.

He added: "Now give me one tangible reason why this man should be appointed Asante Kotoko coach. We don't want to be honest and sincere to ourselves.

"This man does not even deserve to be a physical instructor of Asante Kotoko with the greatest of respect to physical instructors! he fumed.

The allegation by the Kotoko coach has further dented the integrity and credibility of the Premier League and will be offered the chance to provide evidence to back his claim, GHANAsocccernet.com Headquarters can report.

Kotoko have struggled in the Premier League since the Burkinabe gaffer took over the reigns in Kumasi.

The champions are trailing leaders Aduana Stars by 7 points in the Ghana Premier League.

The record Ghana Premier League holders could end the season without a silverware after bundling out of the FA Cup with Aduana Stars steering the wheel at the top of the league table.

Kotoko appointed Zerbo back in August 2022 as a replacement for Prosper Nartey Ogum - who steered the side to the Premier League title last season.