Shafiu Mumuni shocked by Black Stars call up

Ashantigold forward Shafiu Mumuni says he was shocked by the news that he has been named in the Black Stars squad for Nations Cup qualifiers next month.

The Black Stars B forwarded was rewarded with a call up to the senior team proper after his performances at the WAFU Cup of Nations.

The 24-year old finished the tournament as the golden boot winner, and was named in the team of the competition.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah released his squad for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sout Africa and Sao Tome, with the striker included in the list.

"This morning I saw my name in the squad and I was shocked. It is dew to hard work and determination," he told FOX FM.

Delighted by the call up, Shafiu adds he is going to replicate his Ashantigold and Black Stars B form at the senior national team.

"The Shafiu you see in Ashantigold and the WAFU, you will see the same Shafiu in the senior national team camp," he said.

Ghana will be facing South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday 14 November 2019 before playing Sao Tomé four days later.