Shafiu Mumuni, three other Ashantigold players join Black Stars B camp

Ashantigold quartet lead by Shafiu Mumuni have joined the Black Stars B camp for preparation ahead of the game against Burkina Faso in the CHAN 2020 qualifiers.

The other players are James Akaminko, Appiah MacCarthy and Latif Anabila.

The four players impressed as Ashantigold thumped Equatoguinean side Akonangui FC in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Coach Maxwell Konadu included the players to beef his squad for the upcoming international assignment as well as the WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.

Shafiu Mumuni hogged the headlines over the weekend with a ten minute hat-trick for the miners, who comfortably sailed to the next stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Latif Anabila has been a livewire since joining the club, with Akaminko and MacCarthy also key figures for the Obuasi based lads.

The Black Stars B are seeking a return to the CHAN tournament after missing the 2018 edition in Morocco, having reached the finals of the competition twice.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin