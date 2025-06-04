Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko hopeful RTU can secure Ghana Premier League promotion next season

Former Real Tamale United (RTU) head coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko remains optimistic about the club’s future after their latest setback in the push for Ghana Premier League promotion.

RTU saw their hopes of a return to the top flight extinguished last Friday following a 2-1 defeat to Techiman Eleven Wonders in a Division One playoff at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite the disappointment, Tanko believes the foundation laid this season provides a platform for a stronger campaign next year.

“Rebuilding is an effort. I will commend them for that effort to have come this far,” Tanko said on Joy FM.

“The only thing is that I’m hoping they are able to maintain that composure to return in this regard next time around.”

The club’s relegation last season came amid controversy after fielding unregistered players in a match against Dreams FC.

While many anticipated demotion to the lower tiers, the Ghana Football Association instead sanctioned club officials, allowing RTU to continue in Division One. They rallied to reach the playoff, but fell short at the final hurdle.