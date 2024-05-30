GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Sharaf Mahama : Son of Former Ghana President becomes certified FIFA Agent

Published on: 30 May 2024
Sharaf Mahama : Son of Former Ghana President becomes certified FIFA Agent

Sharaf Mahama, son of former Ghanaian President John Mahama, has officially become a certified FIFA agent after successfully completing his badge.

Initially aspiring to a career as a football player, Mahama has now shifted his focus to player management.

"I’m thrilled to announce that I have passed the FIFA Agent Examinations and am now licensed as an official FIFA Agent," Mahama shared on his social media pages.

"This is in pursuit of my passion to contribute to the development of football in Ghana and the world at large."

 

 

 

