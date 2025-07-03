Shatta Wale billed to thrill fans during 2025 President’s Cup clash between Hearts and Kotoko

Organisers of the 2025 President’s Cup have announced that celebrated dancehall musician Shatta Wale is the headline performer for this year’s showdown.

The Cup match is being organised by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) together with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

The President’s Cup is an annual fixture organised in honour of the sitting President of Ghana, with this year's edition celebrating President John Dramani Mahama.

As already confirmed, giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will lock horns in this year’s President’s Cup.

The clash between Ghana’s most successful and storied football clubs promises an electrifying atmosphere as both sides vie for supremacy and pride.

The encounter between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 6.

The game will kick off at 4 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.