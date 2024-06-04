Shatta Wale to perform at Emmanuel Adebayor's retirement party

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is set to perform at Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor's retirement party.

Adebayor confirmed Shatta Wale's participation in a video posted on his TikTok.

The self-acclaimed African dancehall king expressed his excitement about being billed for the giant concert.

The party, dubbed the Jubilee Concert, is slated to take place at Stade de Kegue in LomÃ©.

Other African artists are expected to attend the concert, which forms part of a series of programs lined up to celebrate Adebayor's retirement.

These programs include a youth marathon and a special female football tournament, set to commence on June 19.

Adebayor officially retired from football in 2023 and announced a sports festival in June 2024 to celebrate his retirement.

"At this moment, as I am preparing to open a new page in my life, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone, from near or far. A great way to celebrate this moment would be to invite you all to the jubilee that the SEA Foundation is organizing to mark the end," Adebayor wrote on Instagram.

"Join me in June 2024 for this grand event, which will take the form of a sports festival for the promotion of values of peace, stability, and cohesion among the peoples of Africa. Several activities are on the program for this jubilee, culminating in a gala match which will bring together in LomÃ© the big names in the world of football."

Adebayor, who played for several top clubs including Arsenal and Real Madrid, scored 205 goals in over 500 appearances throughout his career.

Additionally, he netted 32 goals in 87 appearances for the Togolese national team.