'She said yes'- Arsenal star Thomas Partey engages partner Janine Mackson

Published on: 25 May 2024
Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey is set to walk down the aisle with his partner, Janine Mackson, few months after the birth of their daughter. 

The Arsenal star and his model partner announced the birth of their first child in January months after meeting each other.

Although his season was ravaged by injuries and fitness issue, Partey has a reason to smile after his girlfriend accepted his proposal during their vacation.

Partey was also spotted having a heartwarming father time with his daughter as he builds a lovely relationship with his child.

The date for their wedding is yet to be announced but Partey looks excited after finally landing the one.

 

