Sheer ecstasy as concert-goers in Spanish city chant Iñaki Williams’ name

Ghana and Athletic Bilbao striker, Iñaki Williams was shown massive love by his rapper friend, Nickzzy who got the audience at a heavily attended concert in the Spanish city of Villarcayo to chant the name of the Bilbao attacker.

The Bilbao-based Dominican artist is a friend of Williams and wore the striker’s jersey at the concert last Saturday. Nickzzy couldn’t hide his admiration for the Ghanaian as he pulled his fans along to chant Williams' name.

Nickzzy, whose real name is Nicolás Martínez was born in the Dominican Republic and at the age of ten settled in Bizkaia, first in Arrigorriaga and then in Bilbao. At 19 years old, he is one of the reference points in urban music, with almost a million listeners on Spotify and songs so well known among young audiences.

Williams was excluded from Athletic Bilbao's pre-season tour to enable him recover fully from an injury he picked up towards the end of last season, which also ruled him out of Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Madagascar in June.

The 29-year-old is expected to be fully fit at the start of new Spanish La Liga season.

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante