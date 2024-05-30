Sheffield United confirm departure of Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Yamoah Amissah

Sheffield United have announced that Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Yamoah Amissah will leave the club after six years.

The decision comes as the club opted not to renew his contract, which expires in June.

Amissah, 22, joined Sheffield United from German side Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

Despite his potential, he struggled to secure a starting role with the senior team.

He made his professional debut for Sheffield United in a 1-1 EFL Championship draw with Luton Town on August 26, 2022.

Although part of Sheffield United's squad for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, Amissah did not make any appearances as the team faced relegation to the Championship.

During his tenure at Sheffield United, Amissah gained experience through loan spells with Guiseley and Spennymoor Town in the English National League, as well as Burton Albion in League One.

Additionally, Amissah was a member of the Black Meteors squad for the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.