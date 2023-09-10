Sheffield United eyes Premier League revival with potential signing of Ghana's Andre Ayew

Sheffield United are reportedly considering the signing of Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, who is currently a free agent after being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of the last season.

The 33-year-old forward had a short stint with Nottingham Forest in Premiership, making 13 appearances before his contract wasn't extended.

The Blades, struggling with just one point from their first four matches back in the Premier League, are looking to bolster their squad with Ayew's experience.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom's side is eager to improve their chances of survival in the top flight.

Sheffield are in negotiations with Ayew, and they are likely to offer him a short-term deal to assess his contribution to their Premier League campaign.

Ayew brings with him a wealth of Premier League experience from his previous spells with Swansea City and West Ham United.

As a free agent, Ayew has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and MLS, making him a sought-after player despite the transfer window limitations.

His 114 caps for the Ghanaian national team and his U-20 World Cup win add to his impressive career credentials.