‘Sheffield Utd invited all my Shooting Stars teammates for trials because of my performance’ – Rashid Fuseini

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini has disclosed that his standout display during a trial with English club Sheffield United led to a rare invitation for his entire youth team, Shooting Stars, to attend follow-up assessments with the club.

The 21-year-old, now playing in Slovenia, said the opportunity came early in his career and challenged preconceptions about the quality of Ghanaian footballers among the English scouts.

“I trialed at Sheffield United, and the first time I went there, they didn’t believe there was that much talent in Ghana,” Fuseini told Joy Sports.

“When I went there, I proved them wrong, and they were happy and decided to invite all the Shooting Stars players [for trials] so they could scout for more players.”

He explained that while he was expected to return to England after turning 18, the arrangement fell through due to age restrictions.

“Per our agreement, I was to come back to Ghana and then, after a few months, go back to train with them. That is how they make it happen until you turn 18, so they can find a way to help you.”

Fuseini’s trial at Sheffield United preceded further training stints with Wolves, Brentford, and Manchester United, before his eventual move to Serbian side Backa Topola and later to Slovenian club Tabor.