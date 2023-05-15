Shenzen FC brace-hero Frank Acheampong shares delight after victory over Dalian Pro

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong has promised to help Shenzen FC accumulate more points after inspiring his side to victory against Dalian Pro on Saturday.

The Ghanaian winger scored a brace to help his side collect all three points and was named Man of the Match after a stupendous performance.

"It’s a great feeling to score a brace in our 2:1 win against rivals Dalian Professional FC & also honoured to be voted as the “man of the match”. We look forward to accumulating more points in our subsequent games!," he wrote on Twitter after the game.

The former Anderlecht star scored his first at the stroke of half time to cancel an early lead from Cesar Lobi Manzoki for the visitors, Dalian Pro.

Just like the first half, Acheampong left it late to score the winner in the final minute of the match.

Acheampong has now scored three goals in seven matches in the new Chinese Super League campaign.

The victory sends Shenzen FC ninth on the league table with seven points from seven matches this season.

The former Ghana youth international joined Shenzen in 2021 and has since been an integral member of the team.