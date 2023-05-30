Shenzhen FC's Frank Acheampong thrilled with player of the week nomination in China

Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong expressed his joy and gratitude upon being nominated for the highly coveted Player of the Week award.

Acheampong's exceptional performances on the field caught the attention of football commentators and fans alike.

Acheampong's brilliance was on full display as he propelled Shenzhen FC to a remarkable comeback victory over Meizhou Hakka in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

Following the match, he took to his official Twitter account to share his excitement, stating, "I am glad to be nominated for the Player of the Week award (RD10). A very big thanks to my teammates & the fans for their immense support."

The former RSC Anderlecht player played a pivotal role in turning the tide of the game after his team fell behind by two goals.

Meizhou Hakka took an early lead in the eighth minute through Chaosheng Yao, followed by Ximing Pan's goal in the 32nd minute, both assisted by Weihui Rao. Heading into halftime, the visitors held a comfortable 2-0 advantage.

However, Acheampong injected hope into Shenzhen FC's chances when he found the back of the net with a splendid finish in the 74th minute, reducing the deficit to 2-1 with sixteen minutes remaining on the clock.

Displaying his versatility, just two minutes later, he provided the assist for Yuan Zhang to score the equalizing goal, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

With only four minutes remaining until the final whistle, Acheampong once again showcased his playmaking abilities, assisting Yue Liu in scoring the decisive winning goal for Shenzhen FC. The team orchestrated an impressive comeback, securing a 3-2 victory.

The 29-year-old winger has already contributed four goals and two assists in 10 matches this season.