Asante KotokoSherif Mohammed fined GHC 3,000 for attacking referee in Nations FC game

Kotoko defender Sherif Mohammed has been fined GHC 3,000 by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA)

The decision stems from violent activities which unfolded during matchday six clash in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League between Nations FC and Asante Kotoko.

During the match, the home side saw their first-half lead overturned by the Porcupine Warriors who scored two quick goals. However, Nations FC were awarded a penalty late in the game which sparked violence among fans who were believed to be displeased with the officiating.

They threw objects on the field while damaging the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex seats.

The GFA while fining Asante Kotoko an amount of GHC 80, 000 for the damages caused also had their player Sherif Mohammed fined GHC 3,000 as confirmed by the club in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

"The GFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a fine of :

"GHS 80,000.00 on the club. The said amount is to be paid to Nations FC;

"GHS3,000 on our Equipment Officer, Issah Amadu for allegedly attacking the Assistant Referee I, Emmanuel Dolagbanu;

"GHS3,000 on our player Sherif Mohammed for allegedly attacking the Assistant Referee I, Emmanuel Dolagbanu."

However, the club have expressed displeasure with the entire ruling stating that it didn't reflect the true nature of events that unfolded during the day.