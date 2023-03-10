Sheriff Tiraspol defender Patrick Kpozo expresses delight at making Ghana squad for AFCON qualifiers

Moldova-based defender Patrick Kpozo has expressed his delight at being selected to represent the Black Stars in the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Angola.

Kpozo, who plays as a left-back for Sheriff Tiraspol, has been in fine form and has made the cut for Chris Hughton’s first Ghana squad.

Although he was included in the pre-World Cup squad, he missed the tournament after the list was trimmed down to 26 players for the competition in Qatar.

Kpozo will be competing with Gideon Mensah for the starting role at left-back due to the absence of injured Baba Rahman.

In a social media post, he shared his excitement and said, “It is an honour to represent the Senior National team of the Blackstars.”

Ghana will take on Angola on March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium, with the reverse fixture scheduled to take place in Luanda on March 27.

The Black Stars are currently leading Group E of the qualifiers with four points, followed by Angola, the Central African Republic, and Madagascar.