Sherrif Tiraspol goalkeeper Razak Abalorah eyes Black Stars return

Sherrif Tiraspol goalkeeper Razak Abalorah is hoping to make a return to the Black Stars for the upcoming assignments in September.

The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper lasted played for the Black Stars in an international friendly against Morocco in Casablanca.

Ghana lost the game by 1-0 due to a howler from Razak Abalorah who failed to keep out a free kick by Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech.

After an impressive performance for Asante Kotoko in the first round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League which saw him earn a move to Moldovan side Sherrif, the shot-stopper is eyeing a place in the Black Stars.

“For Black Stars, we all have the right to play for the national team depending on your performance and that has been the hall mark,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“I am doing my best and I am always ready when the chance comes.”

“The current goalkeepers really deserve it, so let’s give them the needed support.

” For me, I will keep working hard to help my club to make it into the Champions League. That’s what I’m thinking now.

“When called into the Black Stars, I am ever ready,” he concluded.

Ghana will be participating in the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

The Black Stars will face Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.