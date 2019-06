Ghana youth star Emmanuel Kumah scored for Wislaw Krakow in their 2-0 pre-season friendy win over Powiatu Suskiego.

The 19-year-old came on for the second half of the match and scored in the 74th minute.

The former Mighty Jets player joined the Polish giants mid-way through the season and worked his way into the first team.

Kumah made four appearances for Wislaw Krakow before the end of the season.