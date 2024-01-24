Shockwaves in Algerian football as coach Djamel Belmadi resigns after Mauritania upset

Algeria was rocked by unexpected news last night as reports surfaced about Djamel Belmadi, who steered the national squad to victory, resigning from his position.

The revelation has sent shockwaves across the nation, casting a shadow over Belmadi's more than five years at the helm of the Greens.

The catalyst for Belmadi's departure appears to be the Fennecs' lackluster performance against Mauritania, marking a significant downturn in Algeria's prestigious tournament campaign. The defeat not only tarnished their standing in the competition but also dealt a severe blow to Belmadi's determination to continue leading the team.

Despite the initial triumph of securing the Africa Cup in 2019, subsequent results have been inconsistent, with early exits from the opening rounds of AFCON 2021 and 2023. Additionally, the team's failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup has fueled criticism of Belmadi's leadership.

With a collective record of 41 wins, 17 draws, and 6 losses in 64 matches, the former Olympique de Marseille player's tenure is marked by numerical success. However, recent setbacks seem to have taken a toll on the coach's resolve.

Belmadi's departure raises questions about the future direction of Algerian football and the search for a successor who can guide the team through upcoming challenges. A