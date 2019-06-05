Shopkeeper and son arrested in Kumasi for selling FAKE Asante Kotoko replica jerseys

A shopkeeper and his son in Kumasi have been arrested for selling fake Strike replica jerseys of Asante Kotoko.

The who operates Tarkoradian Brothers were picked up on Tuesday morning in the Ashanti Regional capital.

According to reports, they were locked up at the Kumasi Central Police Station.

Asante Kotoko have opened a club shop in Kumasi where their fans can get the team's merchandise.

This was done in collaboration with Club Consult Africa, owned by former player Yusif Chibsah, who brokered the kit deal with the Portuguese firm for the club.

Chibsah posted on his Twitter account: ''The owner of the Tarkoradian Brothers shop and his son, who were engaged in the act of selling this fake @strikeportugal jerseys of @AsanteKotoko_SC have been arrested this morning at around 11 am and locked up at the Kumasi central Police station @ClubConsultAfr.''