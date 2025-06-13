Showmax Premier League to deliver live coverage of every single game of the FIFA Club World Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the South African football scene for the past eight years, securing the league title in each consecutive year.

The question now is: Can they replicate this success on the world stage, as they face league champions from across the globe?

Only time will tell.

The good news is that you’ll have a front seat to all the action thanks to Showmax Premier League.

From 15 June to 13 July 2025, the planet's best clubs will collide in a month-long football showdown like no other, and Showmax will have you covered with all 63 games.

The tournament, which will be held in the United States, will bring together 32 of the best teams from all corners of the globe.

The African continent will be represented by Sundowns, Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, and Esperance de Tunis.

Other notable participating teams include Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG, Inter, Porto, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg, and Inter Miami, featuring Lionel Messi.

Mamelodi Sundowns will kick off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Ulsan HD FC from South Korea's K-League. The group stage fixtures for Sundowns include clashes against Samba boys Fluminense, and Borussia Dortmund of Germany.

The tournament will showcase a range of compelling group stage matches, including RB Salzburg versus Real Madrid, Juventus versus Manchester City, Inter Milan versus River Plate, Bayern Munich versus Boca Juniors, Flamengo versus Chelsea, Inter Miami versus Porto, and much more.

While Mamelodi Sundowns will relish the opportunity to compete on the world stage, they are not among the favoured teams to win the tournament on 13 July 2025 according to bookies.

European giants such as Inter Milan, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain have all emerged as the prime contenders.

And in South America, Botafogo, Palmeiras, and Flamengo are being whispered about as potential showstoppers.

The tournament will take place across 12 cities in the US, culminating in the final at the spectacular MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Each venue will present unique challenges, requiring teams to adapt. The tournament format will mirror that of the FIFA World Cup, with group stages progressing to knockout rounds.

The European teams arrive with substantial resources and a history of international success.

South American teams, including Fluminense and Palmeiras, aim to challenge their European counterparts with passion and flair. For these teams, the tournament represents an opportunity to make history. Teams from Asia, Africa, and North America, including Sundowns, Al Ahly, Urawa Red Diamonds, and Monterrey, possess the talent and determination to compete and potentially achieve success.

As the world's leading clubs compete, the tournament is poised to be unpredictable and thrilling.

Regardless of which team ultimately wins, this year's edition is expected to leave a lasting impact, with all the action available live on Showmax Premier League.

How can fans get Showmax Premier League on their phones?

Sign up for the Showmax Premier League mobile plan for Ghc55 per/month www.showmax.com for all the Premier League action.

