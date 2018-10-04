Sierra Leone coach John Keister focuses on Ghana clash despite potential FIFA ban

Sierra Leone coach John Keister says he is fully focused on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana despite the threat of a FIFA ban hanging over the country.

The world's football governing body is unhappy that the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) President Isha Johansen and Secretary general Chris Kamara have been set aside by the country's Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).

Outside interference into the running of a football association is in contravention of the association's statutes.

Johansen and Kamara are being investigated by the ACC over "abuse of office and misuse of public funds.

FIFA is set to meet with both the Sierra Leone government and SLFA officials to address the latest impasse.

"It's not my business to be honest. My business is football," coach Keister told BBC Sport.

"I'm concentrating on what I'm doing which is coaching the players and making sure we're ready for matches that are very important for Sierra Leone."

Keister has named a 21-man squad for their Group F matches against Ghana in Kumasi on 11 October and in Freetown four days later.

Sierra Leone squad:

Goal Keepers: Solomon Zombo Morris (FC Dieppe, France), Alhaji Sesay, (Bristol City England), Mohamed Nabile Kamara (FC Johansen)

Defenders: Umaru Bangura (FC Zurich, Switzerland) David Simbo (Kurtulusspor Turkey), Osman Kakay (QRR, England), Alie Sesay (AOX Kissamikos Greece), Yeami Dunia (Standard FC), Kemson Fofanah (B93 Danmark)

Midfielders: Mohamed Medo Kamara (Kuwait SC, Kuwait) Alfred Sankoh (Al-Jabalain, Saudi Arabia), John Kamara (FC Kaisar Kazakhstan), Kwame Quee (UMF Vikingur, Iceland), Julius Wobay (Unattached), George Davies (FC Riga, Latvia)

Forwards: Kei Kamara (Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada), Alhassan Kamara (BK Hacken, Sweden), Christian Moses (Viborg FF, Danmark), Mustapha Bundu (AGF Arhus, Denmark) Mohamed Buya Turay (Sint Truiden Belgium), Sheka Fofanah (Al Nassr, Oman)