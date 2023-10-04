Sierra Leone FA appoints ex-international Amidu Karim as new national team head coach

The Sierra Leone Football Association has announced the appointment of Amidu Karim as the new head coach of the national football team following extensive discussions between the two parties.

Amidu has been serving as assistant coach of the Leone Stars for the past years and his appointment in line with the SLFA's goal of building a strong squad.

The 49-year-old is a former Sierra Leone international, having represented the country at the 1994 and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.

This project was started with John Keister as the head coach leading up to the qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which was held in Cameroon.

The SLFA Executive Committee also decided to appoint Francis Koroma and Alhaji Foray as the assistant coaches.

The details of Amidu's contract, including its duration and teams of engagement, will be disclosed at a later date.

The new technical team are tasked to guide the Leone Stars through the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications, which is starting in November.

Sierra Leone are in Group A of the World Cup qualifiers along with Egypt, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.