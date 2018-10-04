Sierra Leone FA chief fires warning to Black Stars ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier

Director of Competitions for the Sierra Leone Football Association, Sorie Ibrahim has fired a warning to the Black ahead of the Afcon 2019 qualifier.

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will play as guests to their West African counterparts on Sunday, October 11, 2018, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

John Keister’s men will be hoping to return to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Ethiopia on matchday 2 of the qualifiers.

“We are coming to shock Ghana at their own backyard, we are not coming for a journey ride not also for a picnic in Kumasi,” he told Oyerepa FM.

"We will give Ghana a good run for their money. If they think they will upset Sierra Leone, they should have a second thought on that.”

Sierra Leone sit 3rd with three points, same as Ghana who occupy summit of the table with a superior goal difference.