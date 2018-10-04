Sierra Leone FA chief Ibrahim Sorie reveals special package for Ghana clash

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) director of competitions, Ibrahim Sorie Sesay has disclosed that his outfit have promised a special bonus package for the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Ghana.

The Leone Stars are set to face the four-time African champions on matchday 3 of the Afcon qualifier which is scheduled to come off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 11, 2018.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Ibrahim Sorie revealed that they have put measures in place to overcome their West African counterparts by promising the team a special package.

"As always our team is always motivated to play in any match and this is no exception," says Sorie on Oyerepa FM.

"Should we get the results we want, our country has a special package for the team. We are looking at getting a respectable scoreline if nothing."

Sierra Leone squad:

Goal Keepers: Solomon Zombo Morris (FC Dieppe, France), Alhaji Sesay, (Bristol City England), Mohamed Nabile Kamara (FC Johansen)

Defenders: Umaru Bangura (FC Zurich, Switzerland) David Simbo (Kurtulusspor Turkey), Osman Kakay (QRR, England), Alie Sesay (AOX Kissamikos Greece), Yeami Dunia (Standard FC), Kemson Fofanah (B93 Danmark)

Midfielders: Mohamed Medo Kamara (Kuwait SC, Kuwait) Alfred Sankoh (Al-Jabalain, Saudi Arabia), John Kamara (FC Kaisar Kazakhstan), Kwame Quee (UMF Vikingur, Iceland), Julius Wobay (Unattached), George Davies (FC Riga, Latvia)

Forwards: Kei Kamara (Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada), Alhassan Kamara (BK Hacken, Sweden), Christian Moses (Viborg FF, Danmark), Mustapha Bundu (AGF Arhus, Denmark) Mohamed Buya Turay (Sint Truiden Belgium), Sheka Fofanah (Al Nassr, Oman)