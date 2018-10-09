Sierra Leone FA wants AFCON qualifier against Ghana postponed

Sierra Leone Football Association director of competitions, Ibrahim Sesay Sorie says his outfit has petitioned CAF to set a new date for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana.

The Anti-Corruption Commission of Sierra Leone barred Football Association president Isha Johansen and general secretary Christopher Kamara from using the premises of the association while the pair was being investigated on corruption charges.

But both parties have denied any wrongdoing.

The world's football governing body sent a warning to the Sierra Leonean government over interferences and subsequently pronounced an immediate suspension of the SLFA until Johansen and Kamara are allowed access to their offices.

Sierra Leone thus lost all its membership rights, with the national teams and affiliated clubs no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted, meaning that the AFCON qualifying double header against Ghana on October 11 and 15 may not hold.

The Sports Ministry and Sierra Leone FA held a meeting on Monday to resolve the crisis.

"We are writing to the Normalisation Committee of Ghana to agree so the match will be postponed to the 12th of October and vice versa for the second leg on 16th instead of the 15th. The letter was sent to Alex [Asante]," Sorie told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

"We are waiting to hear from CAF also because we have written to them on the request for postponement."

"We are hopeful the match is coming on because Isha and Chris have all communicated to FIFA they are staying back to allow football run in the country."

"It was in the meeting Isha called FIFA headquarters during the meeting and followed it up with a letter so the way is clear."

"A high powered delegation is expected to leave Sierra Leone to Zurich in the coming days to meet FIFA we are only waiting for them to give us a date for the meeting.”

"It’s never true Sierra Leone is kowtowing to the demands of FIFA, the chief Minister who chaired the meeting made it clear there was no way the laws of the land was going to be compromised."