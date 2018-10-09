Sierra Leone government defies FIFA, Ghana game to be cancelled

Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone is set to called off after the government refused to reinstate SLFA boss and general secretary by the 1700GMT deadline set by FIFA.

The Government of Sierra Leone says it will not back down to FIFA’s demand to reinstate Isha Johansen and Christopher Camara as the duo were removed from office by a government agency.

The means the match between the Black Stars and the Leone Stars will not take place on Thursday in Kumasi as the home side will gain a walkover.

FIFA or CAF are yet to make a final decision over whether the match would take place or not.

Following an appeal by the SLFA to lift the ban on the country to enable them play Ghana, FIFA refused and gave a Tuesday 5pm deadline for the two senior officers to be reinstated.

But Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commissioner boss, Francis Ben Kaifala in a meeting with government officials and sports minister Ibrahim Nyelenkeh maintained that the ACC position remains the same after the deadline had elapsed.

“Our position remains the same. There is no further comment,” Francis Ben Kaifala told the press .

Speaking to Starr Sports from Sierra Leone after the meeting on Tuesday , the FSL news reporter Prince Scott insists the game will not be honored.

“Ghana and Sierra Leone game will only take place if Isha Johansen and Christopher Camara are reinstated and have access to the FA facility which I see will not happen since the government is not ready to succumb to such demands from FIFA”

“So it’s a clear manifestation to show that we are not going to honor that fixture because as it stands neither the government or the Anti-Corruption Commissioner is ready to back down to FIFA’s stance” Scott told Starr Sports.