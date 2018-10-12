Sierra Leone government says No to FIFA; worldwide ban to stay

The government of Sierra Leone has ''reiterated'' that the legal process of the Anti-corruption Commission against suspended Sierra Leone FA president Isha Johansen and General Secretary Chris Camara ''can neither be interfered with nor obstructed.''

It has also affirmed that the suspension of the duo ''must be complied with'' in line with the anti-graft laws.

The government through the Director of Sports, Dr. Kenneth Brima, was responding to Fifa demands to have Isha and Camara reinstated before their ban on the football body can be lifted.

Fifa banned the SLFA last Friday due to government interference in its affairs after several warnings.

Efforts to have the ban removed in time to allow the country participate in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers was set in motion early this week following a stakeholders meeting at the State House.

The meeting agreed to a mediation process to end the stalemate and Isha wrote to Fifa appealing for the ban to be lifted, however, this was out rightly rejected by the Zurich-based global football body as she and Camara had not been allowed back in office.

''The minister of sports will constitute a delegation to Zurich comprising all parties to engage Fifa in a bid to resolve the current impasse especially the lifting of the SLFA suspension,'' Brima further said.