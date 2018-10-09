Sierra Leone must re-instate FA boss Isha by 1600 GMT before FIFA ban is lifted

FIFA insists Sierra Leone remains suspended from all football activities until president Isha Johansen and General Secretary Christopher Kamara are re-instated.

The world's football governing body has given a 16:00 GMT deadline to do so for the Leone Stars to honour their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana on Thursday, 11 October 2018.

A FIFA statement read: ''We refer to your Ietter dated 8 October 2018 in relation t0 the suspension of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA).

''We take note that 'a process aimed at resolving the current impasse has commenced' between representatives of the Government of Sierra Leone and SLFA stakeholders and that ''all panies engaged in the process are appealing for Sierra Leone to be allowed to participate in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers between Ghana and Sierra Leone whilst the process is being pursued."

In this context, we would Iike to remind you that in its decision dated 5 October 2018 to suspend the SLFA with immediate effect, the Bureau of the Council specified that the suspension will only be lifted once the SLFA and its recognised Ieadership (Ied by SLFA President, Ms Isha Johansen, and SLFA General Secretary, Mr Christopher Kamera) have confirmed to FiFA that the SLFA administration, premises, accounts and communication channels are under their control once again Consequently, as long as this condition has not been met, the suspension will remain in place.

Finally, please note that any proposal to Iift the suspension of the SLFA will have t0 be submitted to the Bureau of the Council for approval. This is a time consuming administrative process. Therefore, and without prejudice to the timelines that apply for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), for the suspension to be Iifted in time for Sierra Leone's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana on Thursday, 11 October 2018, any written confirmation that the abovementioned condition has been met shouid be submitted by no Iater than today, 9 October 2018 at 18,00 (CET).