Sierra Leone name squad for Ghana clash in AFCON 2019 qualifiers

Head coach of the Sierra Leone national team John Keister has named a strong 21 man squad for the Africa Cup of nations 2019 qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana this month.

Coach Keister handed call up Bristol City goalkeeper Alhaji Sesay and Queens Park Rangers star Osman Kakay, who ply their trades in England.

Vancouver Whitecaps sensation Kei Ansu Kamara also joins the team with Viborg FF forward Chrisstian Moses amongst the notable names in the team.

Sierra Leone began the qualifiers with victory over the Harambee stars of Kenya before suffering a defeat to Ethiopia.

The lone stars will be hosted by the West African powerhouse on 11th October in Kumasi in the third round of games in the qualifiers. The two sides will square up again four days later.

BELOW IS THE LIST FOR THE GAME AGAINST GHANA