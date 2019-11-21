Sierra Leone striker Mohammed Buya Turay blames "juju" for his injury

Sierra Leone striker Mohamed Buya Turay insists the leg injury that forced him to sit out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin last Sunday was caused by "juju" or black magic.

The 24-year-old won the Swedish top-flight golden boot after netting 15 goals in 29 games to finish as top scorer and also helped Djurgardens IF to win the 2019 league title.

Buya missed out against Benin after sustaining an injury at the Leone Stars' camping base after he had featured in last Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Lesotho at home in Freetown.

"I had no toe injury when I played against Lesotho because no one stepped on me or kicked me," he told the BBC.

"But I started feeling pain on my toe when I returned to the hotel where the team were camped the following day. The pain worsened when we arrived at the training ground, it extended to the whole foot and leg, and I then decided to call some of my family members who took me to a woman native doctor."

"The native doctor told me the cause of the toe injury was because I stepped on a spiritual object in Leone Stars camp, put there for me by a person who wanted me to get elephantiasis thereby destroying my career. She further told me that if I had gone to the hospital for treatment or had used conventional medicine to try and heal the toe that would have ended my career."

Buya further revealed he is considering his international future with Sierra Leone.

“It’s not easy for me. Right now I’m not thinking about whether or not to play for Leone Stars,

"I will think about my future later when I put behind my back what has happened with me."