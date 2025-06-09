"Sign me if you want to win the Ghana Premier League"- Vincent Atinga after winning second GPL title

Bibiani GoldStars defender Vincent Atinga has expressed delight after leading the club to a historic Ghana Premier League title at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The former Hearts of Oak centre-back has now won two Premier League titles in three years with two different clubs as he continues to decorate his illustrious career in Ghana.

The veteran centre-back led Medeama to their first-ever title three seasons ago before joining GoldStars at the start of the just-ended campaign, going on to play a pivotal role in coach Frimpong Manso's team.

"If you want to win the league in Ghana, you should sign me," an excited Atinga said following his side's 4-0 thrashing of Accra Lions.

"I don't have words to describe my feelings. I am too excited because I took Medeama to win the league and I also did it with GoldStars," he added.

The experienced defender also disclosed that the journey was tough, comparing his latest success to his previous achievements.

"It was very very difficult. You know, there are ups and downs. There were games we were soppose to win and we ended up losing so it is difficult," he said.

GoldStars will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.