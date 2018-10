Ghanaian-born Togolese midfielder Samuel Asamoah says he draws inspiration from God, the church and the Bible.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Belgian First Division A side Sint-Truiden, has underline his strong religious faith.

The midfielder says his purpose in life is to enter heaven- which is the kingdom of God.

"I only have one goal in life: making sure that I end up in heaven later on," he said