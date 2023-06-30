Sint-Truiden sporting director hails goalscoring abilities of new signing Joselpho Barnes

Sint-Truiden sporting director Andre Pinto has expressed his excitement in their success in acquiring Ghanaian forward Joselpho Barnes citing his versatility in front of goal as a great improvement for the team.

The former Schalke O4 player joined the Belgian outfit on a two-year deal from Latvia side FC Riga.

Pinto lauded the 21-year-old and described him as an investment for the future given his experience and skill set.

"Joselpho is a 1.87m tall and powerful forward who knows how to score goals. Additionally, he can also play as a winger. Whichever position he occupies, Barnes adds speed to our team," Pinto said.

"Our coach Thorsten Fink has previously worked with him during his time at Riga. He firmly believes in Barnes' qualities and talent. We trust that this transfer is an investment in the future."

Barnes was a member of Ghana's U-20 team that won the U-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2021.

At FC Riga he scored seven goals and registered four assists in 29 games.